Poi Dog Deli Opens Keiki Food Fund

Hawai‘i families facing food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic can find free keiki meals at Poi Dog Deli.

State Department of Education public schools are closed until at least April 30. While grab-and-go meal options will remain in available at several locations across the state, many community children who rely on school for between one and two meals daily may still have trouble finding meals.

During the closures time, Poi Dog Deli is offering $3 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with bottomless bowls of popcorn, which will be paid for by the restaurant’s new Keiki Food Fund. Every $3 donated translates into one meal for a local child.

If the fund runs out of donations, Poi Dog Deli has pledged that it will continue to offer the meals at $3 each until more donations come in.

The Keiki Food Fund will be around as long as children aren’t allowed to return to school, the Deli said in a press release.