Park Road Closure Will Extend Months During Utility Pole Replacement

A partial road closure will be a regular occurrence on weekdays over the next several months inside Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Hawaiian Electric is set to begin a six-month project to upgrade transmission poles and equipment in the area of HVNP. Work will be done in phases starting April 1, 2020.

Crews will replace 189 utility poles and install new equipment along Hawai‘i Belt Road, or Highway 11, between mile markers 30 and 40. One lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

“During this challenging time, we know the community is counting on us to keep the lights on. Continuing to provide safe and reliable power is our priority,” said Kristen Okinaka, spokeswoman for Hawaiian Electric’s operations on Hawai‘i Island.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Our crews and contractors will practice social distancing on the job and there should be no interaction with the public,” she continued. “It’s part of the critical work that continues, especially in advance of hurricane season, including tree trimming, replacement of equipment, and system resilience work that is difficult to reschedule.”

Once the line construction is completed, the replaced poles will be removed via helicopter. Work is expected to be done by Sept. 30, 2020, weather permitting.

For questions or concerns, call 808-969-6666.