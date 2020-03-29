March 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 29 at 3:29AM HST until March 29 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers likely. Low around 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead