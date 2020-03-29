March 29, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 29, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 29, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 29, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist high short period wind swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the ENE in the morning and shift to the E during the day.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.
