March 29, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Waist high short period wind swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the ENE in the morning and shift to the E during the day.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.