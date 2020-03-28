March 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 28 at 3:36AM HST until March 28 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east southeast. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Looking Ahead