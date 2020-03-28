Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: March 30 to April 3

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation issued a list of weekly lane closures for March 30 to April 3. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HONOMU

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 12 and 15, at the intersection of Hawai‘i Belt Road and Old Māmalahoa Highway, on Saturday, March 28, through Friday, April 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, near Kaumoali‘i Stream Bridge, for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 33 and 35, Hawai‘i Belt Road and Antone de Luz Road, on Saturday, March 28, through Friday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 33, between Makalei Drive and Kalaoa Street, for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PĀHOA

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in the northbound direction between Ainaloa Boulevard and Ilima Street, on Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for construction zone preparation for the Ainaloa Roundabout.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in between mile markers 2 and 6, Kanoelehua Avenue and Wiliama Street, on Saturday, March 28, through Friday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 67 and 69.5, Māmalahoa Highway and Lorenzo Drive, on Saturday, March 28, through Friday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SOUTH KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 89 and 90, Māmalahoa Highway and Papalani Road, on Saturday, March 28, through Friday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 25, Iole Road and Makapala Road, on Saturday, March 28, through Friday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline removal. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Kohala Mountain Road/Hawī Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 9, on Saturday, March 28, through Friday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KONA

Lane shift on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in the northbound direction at the intersection of Kaiwi Street and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway from Monday, March 30, to Friday, April 3, at 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drainage cleaning.