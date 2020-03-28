Application for Hawai‘i State Ethics Commission Extended

The Judicial Council has extended the deadline to apply for one vacancy on the Hawai‘i State Ethics Commission to April 10, 2020.

The term of service for this commissioner will be from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024.

Members of the Commission serve on a voluntary basis. Travel expenses incurred by neighbor island commissioners to attend meetings on Oahu will be reimbursed.

Applicants must be US citizens, residents of the State of Hawai‘i, and may not hold any other public office.

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists, and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission. The Hawai‘i State Constitution prohibits members of the State Ethics Commission from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.

The Judicial Council nominates two individuals for each vacancy on the Commission. The nominees’ names are sent to the Governor, who selects one of the nominees for appointment.

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity) postmarked by April 10, 2020 to: Judicial Council, Hawaii Supreme Court, 417 S. King Street, Second Floor, Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96813.

Applications are available on the Hawai‘i State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council at 808-539-4702.