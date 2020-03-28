3 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Hawai‘i County

Three additional COVID-19 cases have been identified in Hawai‘i County bringing the total up to 10, according the Hawai‘i Department of Health Saturday afternoon.

DOH now reports 29 new cases statewide, bringing the overall total to 151. Twelve of the individuals are currently hospitalized.

Gov. David Ige has instituted a stay-at-home order for all residents until April 30, which started March 25. On March 26, the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine order went into effect for all incoming travelers.

Since the quarantine has been in place, 23 visitors have flown into Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. The majority of travelers have been returning residents and flight crew.

The DOH provides a breakdown of where the cases are located in the table below: