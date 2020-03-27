March 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 27 at 3:35AM HST until March 28 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 76. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 44. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 75. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

