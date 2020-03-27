March 27, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell for the morning. The surf builds from the E into the chest to shoulder high range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.