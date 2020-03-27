KASC, KCH Team Up to Collect Needed Medical Supplies

The Kona Ambulatory Surgery Center and Kona Community Hospital are partnering to collect donated surgical masks and N-95 masks — items desperately needed by all health facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive starts today. The two healthcare organizations are seeking surgical masks and N-95 respirators in original, unopened packaging to augment supplies at KCH should additional supplies be needed.

“The community has expressed so much interest in helping during this unprecedented time,” said Katherine Cholet, KASC Administrator. “We’re humbled by that, and also happy to help Kona Community Hospital in their preparations for a potential influx of COVID-19 patients.”

Kona Ambulatory Surgery Center, located at 75-5905 Walua Road, Suite 4, has been designated as the drop-off site for donated items. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation receipts will be provided.

For those interested in donating, contact KASC clinical manager, Nadine Calloway Reese at 808-331-7960 or by email at [email protected]