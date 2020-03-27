High Surf Advisory for East-Facing Shores

By Big Island Now
March 27, 2020, 9:02 AM HST (Updated March 27, 2020, 9:02 AM)
×

3:35 AM HST Friday, March 27, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY

WHAT: Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet this morning, then lowering to 6 to 10 feet tonight.

WHERE: East facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui, and the Big Island.

SPONSORED VIDEO

WHEN: Through early Saturday morning.

IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments