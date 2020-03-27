High Surf Advisory for East-Facing Shores

High Surf Advisory for East-Facing ShoresMarch 27, 2020, 9:02 AM HST (Updated March 27, 2020, 9:02 AM)
3:35 AM HST Friday, March 27, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY
WHAT: Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet this morning, then lowering to 6 to 10 feet tonight.
WHERE: East facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui, and the Big Island.
WHEN: Through early Saturday morning.
IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.