High Surf Advisory for East-Facing Shores

3:35 AM HST Friday, March 27, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY

WHAT: Surf heights of 8 to 12 feet this morning, then lowering to 6 to 10 feet tonight.

WHERE: East facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui, and the Big Island.

SPONSORED VIDEO

WHEN: Through early Saturday morning.

IMPACTS: Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.