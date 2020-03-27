County Schedules Work at Key Kona Intersections

The county will start work to improve traffic flow for right-hand turns at key Kona intersections next month.

On April 7, the Department of Public Works Traffic Division will conduct traffic signal and signage work on Palani Road at Henry Street and at the intersection of Highway 11 and Napo‘opo‘o Road on April 9. Work will be performed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

Work at the intersection of Palani Road and Henry Street/Ane Keohokalole Highway will entail

overhead work to replace traffic signal heads, overhead work to install signage on traffic signal poles at the northeastern and southeastern corners of the intersection and sign installation.

Work on April 9 at the Highway 11 and Ali‘i Drive/Napo‘opo‘o Road intersection will include overhead work to replace traffic signal heads, overhead work to install signage on traffic signal pole at the northwestern corner of the intersection and sign removal and replacement.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone and traffic control personnel will be on site to direct traffic.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.