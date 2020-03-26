March 26, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 26 at 3:40AM HST until March 27 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 63. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 45. Very windy, with an east wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 61. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead