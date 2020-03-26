March 26, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 26, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 26, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 26, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high ENE wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
