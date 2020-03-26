HIHS Shelters Close to Public

Hawai‘i Island Humane Society shelters in Kea‘au, Waimea and Kona are now closed to the public and volunteers in an effort to protect staff and community from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shelters will continue to provide essential functions to assisting Hawai‘i Island residents with pets. During this time of closure, HIHS staff will ensure shelter animals are fed and kennels are clean. There is no evidence that companion animals have been infected or could spread the novel coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

While staff has been reduced to avoid public interactions, the shelters will continue to provide essential services to the community. Stray or lost animals will be taken in, however individuals must schedule an appointment.

Adoptions and fostering programs are on hold at this time.

Appointments must be scheduled to inquire about lost pets, owner surrendered pets and owners requesting euthanasia.

Residents must file a lost pet report and provide proof of ownership. Unless faced with immediate crisis, residents are encouraged to hold their pets pets for up to four weeks.

Animal control officers will continue to answer high priority and emergency calls. Those calls include injured or sick stray animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, bite complaints, and dangerous and aggressive dog complaints. Officers will respond to other calls as time and safety allow. HIHS’s capacity to respond to calls may be diminished during this time.

All dog parks are closed.

HIHS will not be issuing spay and neuter coupons this month. Community spay and neuter programs including the Angel Day 2020 Spay & Neuter for Pit Bull Mixes at the Keaau Shelter slated for April 1-2 is also canceled. All programs including microchipping, humane education classes, group visits, events, field trips for shelter dogs and new volunteer introductions are postponed until further notice.

Dog license renewals are by mail only. Renewal cards and payment should be made to: Hawai‘i Island Humane Society, 78-6767 Māmalahoa Highway, Holualoa, HI 96725. Checks should be made payable to the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society.

The individual shelters can be contacted for appointments by calling the Kea‘au Shelter 808-966-5458, Kona Shelter 808-329-1175 and Waimea Shelter 808-885-4558.

More information can be found at www.hihs.org.