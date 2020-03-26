Hawai‘i Surpasses 100 Cases of Coronavirus

Cases of coronavirus tipped into the triple digits Thursday, as Hawai‘i confirmed 11 new infections over the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the state now stand at 106. O‘ahu was again hit the hardest, as eight new COVID-19 positives brought its total up to 77.

There have also been 14 total cases on Maui since the start of the outbreak, including one new case overnight. The Big Island and Kaua‘i have confirmed five cases each, and the location of three cases are currently classified as “unknown.”

Thus far, at least seven hospitalizations have resulted from COVID-19 infection across the state. Tracking individual details will become more and more difficult as more cases are confirmed.

As a country, the United States became the most infected region in the world Thursday as total confirmed cases of coronavirus surpassed 82,000 with a death toll eclipsing 1,000.