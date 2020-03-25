March 25, 2020 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 25, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 25, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

High Surf Advisory issued March 25 at 3:16AM HST until March 26 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers. Low around 63. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers. High near 77. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 63. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with a northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers. Low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east wind 31 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 32 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 61. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming northeast. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

