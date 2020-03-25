Lane Closures for Māmalahoa Highway Widening in Waimea Starts Sunday

Hawai‘i County’s Department of Public Works will reduce a section of Māmalahoa Highway in Waimea to one alternating lane of travel for road widening improvements.

Starting March 29, traffic will be reduced between the intersections of Iokua Place and Pū‘u Nani Drive starting at 6:00 p.m. and will continue until April 5. The one lane of alternating travel will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews will be reconstructing the intersection of Pū‘u Nani Drive and Māmalahoa Highway. In order to expedite the work at the intersection, the contractor will be working around the clock to shorten the construction time at the intersection and to minimize the impact to the community.

Residents of Pū‘u Nani Drive will have right-in/right-out access throughout construction and are advised to allow for additional travel time in commutes and prepared to traverse over gravel roadways.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hilo-bound traffic on Māmalahoa Highway will be transitioned to the newly constructed roadway on the mauka side of the highway. For safety concerns, motorists will temporarily have no access to Pū‘u Nani Drive and Iokua Place until April 5.

Waimea-bound traffic will continue in the same configuration that has been present since early January 2020. Upon completion of the work, the new configuration will remain in effect for Hilo- and Waimea-bound traffic with both directions having full access to Iokua Place and Pū‘u Nani Drive.

All motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians using Māmalahoa Highway from Iokua Place intersection to Pū‘u Nani Drive intersection should plan for and expect delays during the alternating lane travel.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Brandon Adams at Goodfellow Brothers Inc. at 808-887-6511.