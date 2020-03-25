HPD Adjusts Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

Hawai‘i Police Department has temporarily closed its records section and traffic services section in an effort to abide by the state’s directive to address social distancing in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff will still be able to assist in answering questions as well as accepting and processing requests for copies of police reports, which will be distributed strictly by mail. To order a copy of a report or there are further questions about reports, staff can be reached during normal business hours at phone (808) 961-2233.

Police report requests can also be made through the various district police stations with the numbers as follows:

Puna District Patrol: 808-965-2716

Hāmākua District Patrol: 808-775-7533

South Kohala District Patrol: 808-887-3080

North Kohala District Patrol: 808-889-6540

Kona District Records: 808-326-4646 (ext. 285)

Kaʻū District Patrol: 808-939-2520

Traffic Services Section is closed to the public; however, the staff is still available to answer questions during normal business hours at phone 808-961-2227. This does not affect the Driver’s License Services as these are overseen by the Finance Department.

Applications for Permits to Acquire and Firearms Registration services Island-wide remain open and will be conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment in Hilo during normal business hours call 808-961-2233, to schedule an appointment in Kona call 808-326-4646 (ex 222). To schedule an appointment at any of the other district stations, refer to the above listing of phone numbers.

Dispatch and the 911 system continues normal operations with emergency and non-emergency calls.

Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions services continue normal operations. District police stations remain open island-wide.

For further questions on this matter, call the Administrative Division at 808-961-2265.