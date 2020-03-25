High Surf, Wind, Gale Warnings Extended

3:28 PM HST Wednesday, March 25, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY

What: Surf 8 to 12 feet.

Where: East-facing shores the Big Island

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY

What: Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

Where: Much of the Big Island.

Impacts: Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing sporadic power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extra caution.

GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY

What: East winds 25 to 35 knots with stronger gusts and seas 9 to 14 feet.

Where: Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Impacts: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas that could capsize or damage vessels.

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.