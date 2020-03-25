Fire Hydrant Flow Test Scheduled in South Hilo

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test in South Hilo along Ohuohu Street on April 1.

The test will run between 1 and 2 a.m. Customers in the affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test.

Areas affected by the test are customers between Kanoelehua Avenue to Railroad Avenue and East Maka‘ala to East Puainako Streets. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Anyone who experiences any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, is asked to call Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 808-961-8790.