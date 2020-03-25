Banking Institutions Adjust Services, Consolidate Branches

Banking institutions are adjusting their services and consolidating branches in an effort to practice self-distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changes at the banks and credit unions will go into effect on Thursday. Many of institutions are offering a kūpuna hour to allow their at-risk customers an opportunity to conduct their banking.

Bank of Hawai‘i

Kūpuna hour is available from 9 to 10 a.m. The three locations that will remain open during the state’s stay-at-home order are the Kona Branch, Kamuela Branch and Kaiko’o Branch in Hilo. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

First Hawaiian Bank

The bank will reserve the first hour of business daily for the kūpuna and vulnerable customers. Branch hours remain unchanged, opening 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a full list of up-to-date branch locations and hours, go to www.fhb.com/covid19.

At this time, safe deposit box access and night deposit box services remain available at all branches.

American Savings Bank

All open branches offer kūpuna hour each day, Monday through Friday, during which the first hour is for seniors (ages 60 and older), and others most at risk, along with an accompanying caregiver or family member. The Kailua-Kona Branch is the only location that will be operating. Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union

In-branch services will be by appointment only at all locations. Appointments will be taken by phone for all HCFCU branches during normal business hours. These appointments can be scheduled for cash withdrawals, online banking enrollment, money orders, cashier checks and safety deposit boxes. To make an appointment, call 808-930-7700. To ensure HCFCU can accommodate its members’ needs, shared branching services or transactions will be temporarily suspended. For information about HCFCU, visit https://www.hicommfcu.com.

Kūpuna hours at the Kaloko Branch are between 10 and 11 a.m. At other branches it is between 8:30 and 10 a.m. HCFCU members are encouraged to use its drive-up services to make a single transaction.

Hilo Branch drive-up hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kaloko Branch drive-up hours are from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hawai‘i Federal and State Credit Union

At this time, all branch locations remain open for business. HFS has implemented a kūpuna hour during the first hour of business at each branch location. This will be in effect Monday through Friday.