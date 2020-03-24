Multiple Big Island Weather Advisories in Effect

3:20 PM HST Tuesday, March 24, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Kona and the south-, north- and east-facing shores of the Big Island. Surf is expected to range from six to eight feet.

A long-period south swell will bring advisory level surf to south-facing shores of all islands tonight, then slowly lower Wednesday.

Meanwhile, strong trade winds will bring large and rough surf to exposed east-facing shores through late in the week. As a result, the high surf advisory will likely need to be extended through at least Friday and possibly into the weekend.

The impacts will be moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders to utilize harbor channels to access surfing areas.

A wind advisory is also in effect for much of the Big Island until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected.

Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages.

Finally, a gale warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward waters and Big Island southeast waters.

Strong winds of 30 to 40 knots and seas eight to 15 feet will cause hazardous seas that could capsize or damage vessels.

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.