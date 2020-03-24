Matson Operations to Continue Uninterrupted by State Directives

Matson shipping operations will not be impacted by Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home, work-at-home directive.

Matson and the services that support its operations are considered essential businesses that support critical transportation infrastructure. The company will continue all operations in Hawai‘i and elsewhere without interruption, a Matson press release said Monday.

Ports are operating normally and no disruptions are expected at this time. Matson intends to maintain all service schedules as normal with three arrivals per week to Honolulu and twice per week calls to each neighbor island port, the release continued.

Matson added it will deploy reserve vessels if necessary to meet the needs of island customers.

Matson is monitoring developments closely and ensuring compliance with all United States Coast Guard and local, federal and international government reporting and prevention directives for maritime operations, the release said. Matson also has frequent and regular communication with the United States Coast Guard and Hawai‘i State Department of Transportation regarding commercial port operations.

Members of the community may find Matson’s latest operational updates relating to COVID-19 posted on Matson.com.