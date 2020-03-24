March 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 24 at 3:27AM HST until March 25 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with a northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Very windy, with a northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 32 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 32 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Strong and damaging winds, with an east northeast wind 34 to 41 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Very windy, with an east wind 33 to 38 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Looking Ahead