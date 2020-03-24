HMC Doing Emergency Hires Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Hilo Medical Center and Hale Ho‘ola Hāmākua in Honoka‘a are doing emergency hires in various departments to keep up good medical services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials are recruiting for nurse aides, food services, laundry, maintenance, housekeeping and pharmacy. Applicants must be available to work all shifts, have reliable transportation and pass a drug screening and background check.

Interested applicants should visit www.hilomedicalcenter.org/careers or call Human Resources at 808-932-3150. The hospital is also recruiting additional registered traveler nurses and incentivizing retention of existing travelers.

HMC began its drive-thru testing on March 17. From that time to March 20, the hospital has conducted 162 tests.

Additionally, a screening and test site opened at Puna Community Medical Center in Pāhoa on Monday. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The testing sites in Hilo and Pāhoa require a physician’s order for the swab.