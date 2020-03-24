HIDOE to Remain Closed Until April 30

Hawai‘i public schools will remain closed until April 30 to fall in line with Gov. David Ige’s stay-at-home order.

Hawai‘i Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto made the announcement over video Tuesday afternoon.

“These are unusual times and we’re not operating under normal circumstances,” Kishimoto said.

Last week, HIDOE announced students wouldn’t return to school until April 7. Schools are open and employees are working remotely.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Further developments are causing us to make another adjustment,” Kishimoto said. “This is the new normal and I ask for everyone’s patience and aloha.”