Hawaiian Islands Under Tsunami Watch

Hawaiian Islands Under Tsunami WatchMarch 24, 2020, 5:36 PM HST (Updated March 24, 2020, 6:05 PM)
5:36 PM HST Tuesday, March 24, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
Hawai‘i is under a tsunami watch following a magnitude-7.8 earthquake near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific Ocean.
The National Weather Service issued the watch at 5:01 p.m., noting a possibility that tsunami waves may result as an after-effect of the earthquake.
A tsunami is not imminent for Hawai‘i at this time. Updates will be provided as the night continues, but the first waves wouldn’t reach Hawaiian shores before 10:42 p.m., the NWS report said.
UPDATE, 6:02 PM HST Tuesday, March 24, 2020
The tsunami watch for the state of Hawai‘i has been canceled.