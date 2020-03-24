Hawaiian Islands Under Tsunami Watch

The National Weather Service issued the watch at 5:01 p.m., noting a possibility that tsunami waves may result as an after-effect of the earthquake.

A tsunami is not imminent for Hawai‘i at this time. Updates will be provided as the night continues, but the first waves wouldn’t reach Hawaiian shores before 10:42 p.m., the NWS report said.

UPDATE, 6:02 PM HST Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The tsunami watch for the state of Hawai‘i has been canceled.