Walmart Hiring Hundreds in Hawai‘i

Jobs are in short supply across the state as the COVID-19 outbreak has caused widespread layoffs.

However, a handful of operations are seeing an uptick in business and are looking to hire. Walmart is one such employer.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In response to strong demand in stores, Walmart is hiring 150,000 new associates nationwide through the end of May. In Hawai‘i, Walmart plans to hire more than 400 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers, according to a company press release.

Walmart also recently announced will provide more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates in the United States. Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and the bonuses will payout on April 2, the release said.

In addition, the company will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for associates a month early. The early bonus payout will add up to $180 million nationwide, according to the company.