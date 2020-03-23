Salvation Army Mobilizes, Seeks Donations to Combat COVID-19 Outbreak

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands has transitioned all officers into emergency disaster service roles to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak occurring across the state.

In addition, all Salvation Army facilities have shifted to emergency response mode and are being made available to governmental authorities for use as quarantine centers, housing for medically fragile individuals, food distribution locations, coronavirus testing and any other services as needed, according to an organizational press release. Exact uses will be determined and finalized in the coming days and weeks.

A few examples of current uses of facilities:

Kroc Center Hawai‘i has closed. They are finalizing setting up a daycare for children of first responders and essential businesses.

Kauluwela Corps’s adult day health services has temporarily closed and the space is being used to assemble food bags.

The Hilo Corps has expanded their food pantry distribution to two days a week.

“We have activated the full resources of The Salvation Army in Hawai‘i to meet human needs during the COVID-19 outbreak in our communities across the state,” said Major Jeff Martin, Divisional Leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “In addition, we are urgently requesting monetary donations as our services ramp up for extended response efforts. The Salvation Army is praying for peace, comfort and healing for all our communities during this very unsettling time.”

On Sunday, the Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands specifically requested donations of hygiene products as their various statewide corps and programs ramp up to provide emergency disaster services for the long-term.

Supplies requested include hand sanitizers, paper products, cleaning products, face masks and other personal protective equipment. Additional needs will be identified and shared in the coming days. Monetary donations also continue to be needed to assist the response efforts, an organizational press release said.

“It’s imperative we build up our supplies of personal protective equipment and hygiene products as we continue to assist the ever-growing demand for services in our communities,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety and Incident Commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “We also have an urgent need for monetary donations to help us secure food and supplies.”

Monetary donations to support the efforts can be made at hawaii.salvationarmy.org. In addition, businesses considering supporting the efforts may contact Betsy Kim, Director of Corporate Engagement and Government Relations, at [email protected] or by calling 808-440-1834.