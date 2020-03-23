Pacific Waste Says it Does Not Expect Service Interruptions

Pacific Waste, Inc. has announced a contingency plan to best ensure there will be no disruption in service, along with protecting its employees from the spread of COVID-19, the company said in a press release.

The company’s plan includes mitigating measures against issues like its employees coming into contact with loose and non-containerized waste that might contain visible vectors carrying the disease.

As part of this effort, Pacific Waste, Inc. has requested all businesses and homes it services take efforts to place all generated rubbish into tied off, plastic bags. This includes recyclables.

Despite best efforts, the company acknowledged in its release that temporary services due to the COVID-19 outbreak may occur.

“Should the unlikely happen, you can be confident that Pacific Waste, Inc. will deploy every resource at our disposal to restore timely service as quickly as possible,” the press release said. “Once again, this advisory does not assume a likelihood of service delays — only the possibility of their occurrence.”