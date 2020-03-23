March 23, 2020 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 3:34AM HST until March 24 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 75. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead