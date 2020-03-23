High Surf, Gale Advisories in Effect for Big Island

3:31 PM HST Monday, March 23, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY

What: Surf building to 6 to 8 feet.

Where: South- and east-facing shores of the Big Island.

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders to utilize harbor channels to access surfing areas.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY

What: East winds 25 to 35 knots with higher gusts and seas 8 to13 feet.

Where: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Impacts: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.