HFD Responds to North Kohala Fire

By Big Island Now
March 23, 2020, 7:00 AM HST (Updated March 22, 2020, 11:49 PM)
North Kohala firefighters on Sunday doused a blaze in what a Hawai‘i Fire Department report said was single-story family dwelling — likely vacant.

HFD Company 15 responded to 55-3576 Soares Road/Akoni Pule Highway at 3:57 p.m. Sunday. The department was able to contain the fire at roughly 60% spread, the report indicated. The last flames went out at 5 p.m.

The department estimated property losses at $250,000. The source of the fire remains under investigation.

 

