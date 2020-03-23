HFD Responds to North Kohala Fire

North Kohala firefighters on Sunday doused a blaze in what a Hawai‘i Fire Department report said was single-story family dwelling — likely vacant.

HFD Company 15 responded to 55-3576 Soares Road/Akoni Pule Highway at 3:57 p.m. Sunday. The department was able to contain the fire at roughly 60% spread, the report indicated. The last flames went out at 5 p.m.

The department estimated property losses at $250,000. The source of the fire remains under investigation.