21 New Cases of COVID-19 Bring State Total to 77

By Big Island Now
March 23, 2020, 12:15 PM HST (Updated March 23, 2020, 12:39 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Department of Health said 21 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed overnight in the state’s worst day yet for positive test results.

Total confirmed cases/presumptive positives now stand at 77 statewide, including two new cases on the Big Island, bringing its total up to five. O‘ahu saw 12 new cases overnight, while Maui confirmed two. Five of the cases are pending.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Cases by island:

  • O‘ahu: 53 confirmed
  • Maui: 11 confirmed
  • Hawai‘i Island: 5 confirmed
  • Kaua‘i: 3 confirmed
  • Pending Cases: 5

There had been no reports of coronavirus-related deaths in Hawai‘i as of Monday at noon. However, four individuals had been hospitalized as a result of infection.

While Maui and O‘ahu have shelter-in-place and work-in-place orders, and both islands along with Kaua‘i have ordered the temporary closing of non-essential businesses where social gatherings are common, Hawai‘i County has yet to institute the same policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 18 )
View Comments