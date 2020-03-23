21 New Cases of COVID-19 Bring State Total to 77

The Hawai‘i Department of Health said 21 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed overnight in the state’s worst day yet for positive test results.

Total confirmed cases/presumptive positives now stand at 77 statewide, including two new cases on the Big Island, bringing its total up to five. O‘ahu saw 12 new cases overnight, while Maui confirmed two. Five of the cases are pending.

Cases by island:

O‘ahu: 53 confirmed

Maui: 11 confirmed

Hawai‘i Island: 5 confirmed

Kaua‘i: 3 confirmed

Pending Cases: 5

There had been no reports of coronavirus-related deaths in Hawai‘i as of Monday at noon. However, four individuals had been hospitalized as a result of infection.

While Maui and O‘ahu have shelter-in-place and work-in-place orders, and both islands along with Kaua‘i have ordered the temporary closing of non-essential businesses where social gatherings are common, Hawai‘i County has yet to institute the same policies.