Sunday, March 22, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM HST TUESDAY

SPONSORED VIDEO

What: Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph expected.

Where: East, North, South and Interior Big Island, as well as Big Island summits.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.