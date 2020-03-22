Suspects Charged After Shots Fired in Vehicle Pursuit

Hawaiʻi Island Police have charged a 26-year-old Hilo man and a 34-year-old Hilo woman with and an array of offenses stemming from a vehicle pursuit Thursday morning, March 19.

This incident began on Thursday at approximately 9:15 a.m. after South Hilo Police Patrol officers received information that officers from the Kona District had attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Highway 190 and that the vehicle was believed to be headed toward Hilo on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. A Hilo officer observed the stolen Jeep on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway near Wilder Road, traveling toward Hilo, and transmitted his observations to other officers.

South Hilo Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Jeep as it turned right onto Komohana Street, according to a police report. The vehicle was pursued onto Ainaola Drive just past the intersection with Hoaka Road. As the incident transpired, two on-duty officers discharged their weapons as the stolen vehicle reportedly reversed towards officers, the report stated.

Neither suspect was injured during this incident. Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene to assist with this investigation.

The two officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave while detectives with the Office of Professional Standards conduct an independent administrative investigation into the incident.

After conferring with County Prosecutor’s, Clyde Takeshi Talosaga Loa was charged with first-degree Resist Order to Stop Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, first-degree Theft, Resisting Arrest and Unauthorized Possession of Personal Confidential Information. His bail has been set at $47,000.

Suiliana Tui was charged with accomplice to first-degree Theft, four counts of Unauthorized Possession of Personal Confidential Information, three counts of Theft of Credit Card, third-degree Promotion of a Dangerous Drug, Drug Paraphernalia and first-degree Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle. Her bail has been set at $105,000.

Loa and Tui remain in police custody in lieu of bail. Their initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday, March 23, in Hilo District Court.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage to contact Detective Frank Mohica of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2375 or email [email protected], or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Police want to remind the public that in light of the current COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, there are enhanced penalties for certain crimes, including but not limited to, burglary, theft and robbery.