Sunday, March 22, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY

What: East winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots Monday through Wednesday. Seas 6 to 9 feet, building to 7 to 13 feet Monday through Wednesday.

Where: Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Southeast Waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.