KCH Closes Visitation

KCH Closes VisitationMarch 22, 2020, 11:23 AM HST (Updated March 22, 2020, 11:23 AM)
Kona Community Hospital stopped admitting visitors Friday, March 20.
This emergency measure is being taken to help minimize risk of potential COVID-19 exposure to patients, their loved ones, and hospital employees.
However, there are limited exceptions for patients on the Obstetrics Unit, pediatric patients and compassionate care patients.
To learn more about COVID-19, visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/ of https://www.coronavirus.gov/.