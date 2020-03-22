KCH Closes Visitation

By Big Island Now
March 22, 2020, 11:23 AM HST (Updated March 22, 2020, 11:23 AM)
×

Kona Community Hospital stopped admitting visitors Friday, March 20.

This emergency measure is being taken to help minimize risk of potential COVID-19 exposure to patients, their loved ones, and hospital employees.

SPONSORED VIDEO

However, there are limited exceptions for patients on the Obstetrics Unit, pediatric patients and compassionate care patients.

To learn more about COVID-19, visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/ of https://www.coronavirus.gov/.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 2 )
View Comments