Hawai’i COVID-19 Cases Hit 56

Another eight cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Hawai’i as of noon Sunday, state officials said.

Six of the new cases are on O’ahu, while the other two presented on Maui.

The total number of confirmed cases or presumptive positive results is now 56 statewide. Of those 56 cases, 41 are on O’ahu, nine are on Maui, three are on Kaua’i and three are on Hawai’i Island.

As of Sunday, three patients statewide had required hospitalization. There had been no COVD-19 fatalities reported.