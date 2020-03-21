Big Island Road Closures: March 23-27

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced lane closures for the week of March 23-27.

Schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HONOMU

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 16, Kolekole Bridge to Lepolino Bridge, on Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO (24-HOUR WORK)

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 38, Kaumoali Bridge, for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be directed with the use of temporary traffic signals.

PA‘AUILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, East Pa‘auilo Bridge to Kalopa Bridge, on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 34 and 36, Mauna Kea Ranch Road to Hauola Road, on Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PĀHOA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for construction zone preparation for the Ainaloa Roundabout. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KA‘Ū

The Ninole and Hilea Stream Bridges on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) are closed for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through the adjacent temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 27 and 31, District of Ka‘ū Sign to Namakani Paio Campground, on Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 65 and 68, Ka‘alualu Road to Kiola Ka’a Road, on Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 31 and 34, Hualalai Ranch Road to Akamai Street, on Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SOUTH KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 91 and 93, Kipahoehoe Natural Area Reserve to Ohia Malu Road, on Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Halaula-Maulili Road, on Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of waterlines. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Iole Road to Akana Place, on Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for installation of waterlines. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).