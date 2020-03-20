March 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

March 20, 2020 Weather ForecastMarch 20, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 20, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light east northeast wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov