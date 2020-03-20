March 20, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 20, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 20, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 20, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi choppy with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Bumpy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.
