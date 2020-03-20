March 20, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Ankle high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Bumpy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.