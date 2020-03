HPD Outstanding Warrants List for March 20, 2020

As of Friday March 20, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Balik Balik, 22, Ocean View

Tirino Balik, 50, Ocean View

Cody Balino, 47, Mountain View

Richard Balismo, 38, Ocean View

Trevor D. Ball, 39, Hilo

Candiace Balles, 23, Pāhoa

Dana E.M. Balles, 36, Hilo

Marshall J.C. Balles, 27, Kurtistown

Cris Joan B. Ballesteros, 31, Na‘alehu

Richard V. Ballesteros, 49, Hilo

Franklin Ballos, 33, Ocean View

Stephanie B. Balser, 39, Williamsburg, OH

Shane Balucan, 53, Kailua-Kona

Isaiah K. Banasan-Kelii, 23, Hilo

Shaun-Casey Banasihan, 33, Kalaheo, HI

Anthony Banchero, 45, Kapa‘au

Cody K. Baniaga, 27, Captain Cook

Rex Baniaga, 27, Waipahu, HI

Cristin A.K. Banks, 39, Ocean View

Ranell Banks, 44, Pāhoa

Kolten Bannister, 25, Captain Cook

Shanette F.K. Bannister, 50, Mountain View

Carlen Bano, 20, Pepe‘ekeo

Terio Bano, 26, Hilo

Rocco F. Banta, 49, Hilo

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.