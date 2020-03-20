DOH Confirms 11 New Cases in Hawai‘i

By Big Island Now
March 20, 2020, 12:24 PM HST (Updated March 20, 2020, 12:37 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health confirms 11 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 37.

Ten of the new cases were identified on O‘ahu and one on Kaua‘i. Hawai‘i County still only has one presumptive positive case.

State officials will be providing an update on current conditions from Honolulu this afternoon and the Hawai‘i County Council will be holding an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 testing as well as the council’s authority under emergency declarations and proclamations.

Tune in to watch the meeting streamed online at:http://hawaiicounty.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1.

 

