Big Island Weekend Road Closures

March 20 to March 22, 2020

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

PA‘AUILO (24-HOUR WORK)

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 38, Kaumoali Bridge, for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be directed with the use of temporary traffic signals.