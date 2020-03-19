Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of Presidential Race

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and presidential hopeful suspended her campaign for US president and is throwing her support behind Joe Biden.

In a video posted on social media Thursday, Gabbard indicated she felt she would best serve the country amid a novel coronavirus pandemic in her capacity with Hawai‘i National Guard.

“Throughout my life, and this campaign, my motivation has been to serve God, our country, and the American people as best I can,” Gabbard stated. “I feel that the best way I can be of service at this time is to continue to work for the health and wellbeing of the people of Hawai‘i and our country in Congress, and to stand ready to serve in uniform should the Hawai‘i National Guard be activated.”

After Tuesday’s primary results, Gabbard said, it is clear Democratic Primary voters have chosen Vice President Biden to be the person who will take on President Trump in the general election.

“Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” she stated. “I’m confident that he will lead our country guided by the spirit of aloha — respect and compassion — and thus help heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart.”