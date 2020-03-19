Stores Designating Shopping Periods For Kūpuna

Several Hawai‘i Island grocery stores have designated hours set up for kūpuna shopping (individuals 60 or older) as concern over the COVID-19 pandemic persist.

Kūpuna shopping will take place at the following locations:

Keaukaha General Store offers the shopping period every day from 5:30 to 6:15 a.m.

Walmart: Every Tuesday from 6 to 7 a.m. until April 28. All stores have also adjusted operating hours from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Foodland/Sack ‘n Save: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday from 5 to 6 a.m.

Target: Wednesdays from 7 to 8 a.m.

Safeway: Tuesday and Thursdays from 7 to 9 a.m.

KTA Super Stores: Shopping starts March 22 and will continue every Sunday and Wednesday after that until April 5. Opening times may vary from each location.

The novel coronavirus has similar symptoms as the flu: fever, cough and shortness of breath. However, no vaccine is currently available. Up to this point, those most susceptible to the illness are the elderly and those with previous underlying health conditions.

The elderly are considered high risk to the virus. The shopping periods allow for kūpuna to stock up on supplies without having to interact with large crowds as well as find the items they need.