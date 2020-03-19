State Announces Six New COVID-19 Cases

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i as of Thursday at noon, according to the state Department of Health.

The overall number of confirmed or presumptive positive cases across all islands now stands at 22.

Four of the new cases are on O‘ahu, while two were located on Maui. There has still been only one case reported on the Big Island.

A media teleconference scheduled for 1:15 p.m. will provide the first chance for officials to provide details on the cases. Health officials have indicated they expect the number of cases to rise significantly and consistently, now that regular test screening is underway at public and private labs across all major islands.